Eddie Stobart Logistics (LSE:ESL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ESL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESL

  • Market Cap£269.340m
  • SymbolLSE:ESL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD8QVC95

Company Profile

Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC is a logistics and supply chain company. It provides transport, warehousing, rail and freight logistics services to United Kingdom and international customers.

Latest ESL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ESL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .