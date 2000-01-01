Eddie Stobart Logistics (LSE:ESL)
- Market Cap£269.340m
- SymbolLSE:ESL
- IndustryIndustrials
- ISINGB00BD8QVC95
Company Profile
Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC is a logistics and supply chain company. It provides transport, warehousing, rail and freight logistics services to United Kingdom and international customers.