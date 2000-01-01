Edel SE & Co KGaA (XETRA:EDL)
Market Cap€31.310m
SymbolXETRA:EDL
IndustryConsumer Cyclical
SectorLeisure
- Currency
ISINDE0005649503
Edel SE & Co KGaA, formerly edel AG is an independent media company. The company forms an unified label and publishing group with an unparalleled range of products and services. It offers full service model for music, film and book sectors.edel AG produces and markets music related products including compact discs, soundtracks, posters and other related products.