Eden Innovations Ltd is engaged in developing clean technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and markets EdenCrete, a concrete admixture, and OptiBlend, a retrofit dual fuel kit developed for diesel generator sets. The group has two segments namely Eden Innovations LLC, includes EdenCrete sales and development and Optiblend sales, service, and manufacturing and Eden Innovations India Pvt Ltd, includes Optiblend sales, service, and manufacturing in India. It generates maximum revenue from the Eden Innovations LLC segment.Eden Innovations Ltd is engaged in developing clean technology solutions. It develops, manufactures, and markets EdenCrete, a concrete admixture and OptiBlend, a retrofit dual fuel kit developed for diesel generator sets.