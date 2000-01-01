Company Profile

Eden Research PLC is a UK based company engaged in the development and marketing of intellectual property, particularly in the area of terpenes and other health related projects. It operates through Biocides and Human health, Animal health and Agrochemical segments. It offers a range of product categories under Foliar Diseases Control, Soil Pest, Protected Glass House Crops, Vascular Diseases Control and Post-Harvest Applications.Eden Research PLC is a UK based company engaged in the development and marketing of intellectual property, particularly in terpenes and other health related projects. It operates through Biocides and Human health, Animal health and Agrochemical segments.