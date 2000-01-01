Company Profile

Edenred is a France-listed prepaid corporate services provider operating in 46 countries. The company was listed in 2010 following a spin-off from hotel group Accor. Edenred's main business, Ticket Restaurant, offers prepaid meal vouchers that employers provide to their employees as an additional benefit. The company is also involved in other areas such as prepaid fuel cards and payment and expense-management systems.Edenred SA provides prepaid corporate service vouchers. It also designs and manages solutions that improve the efficiency of organizations and purchasing power to individuals. The company also provides prepaid fuel cards and expense-management systems.