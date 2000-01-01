Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:EDSA)

North American company
Market Info - EDSA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EDSA

  • Market Cap$30.020m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EDSA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA27966L1085

Company Profile

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture and commercialization of Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) protein.

Latest EDSA news

