Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a personal-care company. The operating segments of the company include Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care and Feminine Care. Some of the brands offered by the company include Edge, Skintimate, Personna, Schick, Carefree, Playtex, Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic.Edgewell Personal Care Co is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. It has a portfolio of over 25 brands and a broad global footprint in more than 50 countries.