Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EPC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EPC

  • Market Cap$1.706bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EPC
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINUS28035Q1022

Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Co is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. It has a portfolio of over 25 brands and a broad global footprint in more than 50 countries.

Latest EPC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .