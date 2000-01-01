Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EWTX)

North American company
Company Info - EWTX

  • Market Cap$1.397bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EWTX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS28036F1057

Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare muscle disorders. It is developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases.

