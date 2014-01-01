Company Profile

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that supplies power to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.Edison International is engaged in the utilities sector. The company’s business mainly involves generation and distribution of electric power. It also invests in infrastructure and energy assets, including renewable energy.