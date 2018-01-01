Edison Lithium Corp (TSX:EDDY) Share Price

Company Profile

Edison Lithium Corp is a junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metal properties. Its properties include Salar de Antofalla, Salar de Pipanaco, Edison Mine, Shakt-Davis MIne, Cobalt-Kittson MIne and Kittson-Cobalt Mine.Power Americas Minerals Corp is a Canadian-based junior mining company, which focuses on the procurement, exploration, and development of gold and other precious metal properties.