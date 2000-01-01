Company Profile

Edison Spa is an Italian energy operator. It is principally engaged in procurement, production, and sale and supplying electricity, gas and energy and environmental services to families and businesses. The company operates through three segments namely Electric Power Operations which produces electricity through hydroelectric, wind power, solar and biomass resources; the Hydrocarbons Operations which is engaged in the procurement and sale of natural gas; and Corporate Activities and Other is involved in managing and administering the company's affairs. It generates maximum revenue from the Hydrocarbons Operations segment.Edison Spa along with its subsidiaries is engaged in power and exploration and production of hydrocarbons (gas and crude oil). Its business segments are Electric Power Operations, the Hydrocarbons Operations and Corporate Activities & Other Segments.