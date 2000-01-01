Company Profile

Edreamsodigeo SA is an online travel company in Luxembourg. The company provides services like book air travel, hotel accommodation, car rentals, train and bus ticketing travel insurance, low-cost airlines, cruises, charter flights, dynamic packages, self-catering accommodation, traditional, not traditional package holidays, corporate travels and tailored holiday packages. It provides its products and services under the brand name of eDreams, Govoyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo. It operates its business in France, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Total Top 6 Markets, and Rest of the World.EDreams ODIGEO SA is an online travel company in Luxembourg. The company provides services like book air travel, hotel accommodation, car rentals, train and bus ticketing travel insurance, low-cost airlines, cruises, charter flights and among others.