Education Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EDR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EDR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EDR

  • Market Cap$3.344bn
  • SymbolNYSE:EDR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINUS28140H2031

Company Profile

Education Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, owns and manages collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. It also offers real estate facility management, development and other advisory services.

Latest EDR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .