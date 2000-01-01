Company Profile

Educational Development Corp is the United States trade publisher of the line of educational children's books produced in the United Kingdom. Its business activity is functioned with two reportable segments: Usborne Books and More (UBAM); and Publishing. Publishing segment markets its products to retail accounts, which include the book, school supply, toy and gift stores and museums, through commissioned sales representatives, trade and specialty wholesalers and an internal telesales group. The UBAM segment markets its products through a network of independent sales consultants using a combination of direct sales, home shows, book fairs and internet sales. The firm derives the majority of revenue from UBAM segment.