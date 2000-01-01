Edvance International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1410)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1410
- Market CapHKD640.930m
- SymbolSEHK:1410
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINKYG290121048
Company Profile
Edvance International Holdings Ltd is a distributor of IT Security Solutions. The company provides IT Security Products including hardware, software and auxiliary products and related IT Security Services.