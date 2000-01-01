Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EW
- Market Cap$35.791bn
- SymbolNYSE:EW
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS28176E1082
Company Profile
Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. Its key products include surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, catheters and retractors, and monitoring systems used to measure a patient's heart function during surgery. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the U.S.Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a part of the healthcare sector. The company specializes in the treatment of structural heart disease. It manufactures heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve.