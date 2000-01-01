EEKA Fashion Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3709)

Market Info - 3709

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3709

  • Market CapHKD6.268bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3709
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG539641053

Company Profile

Koradior Holdings Ltd is a women's clothing manufacturer and retailer in China. It is engaged in designing, promoting, marketing and selling of women's apparel. The group operates self-owned brands, namely Koradior and La Koradior.

