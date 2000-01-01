eEnergy Group (LSE:EAAS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EAAS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EAAS
- Market Cap£11.130m
- SymbolLSE:EAAS
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJP1KD31
Company Profile
Alexander Mining PLC is a holding company for group companies. It is involved in commercialization of the group’s proprietary mineral processing technologies, through licensing to third parties or acquisition of equity stakes in projects.