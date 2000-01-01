eEnergy Group (LSE:EAAS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EAAS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EAAS

  • Market Cap£11.130m
  • SymbolLSE:EAAS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJP1KD31

Company Profile

Alexander Mining PLC is a holding company for group companies. It is involved in commercialization of the group’s proprietary mineral processing technologies, through licensing to third parties or acquisition of equity stakes in projects.

Latest EAAS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

EAAS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .