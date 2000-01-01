EEStor Corp (TSX:ESU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ESU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ESU

  • Market CapCAD5.470m
  • SymbolTSX:ESU
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA28201L1013

Company Profile

EEStor Corp's mission is to be the provider of leading edge electrical energy storage and related technologies. The company operates on the principle that breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for environmental and economic change globally.

Latest ESU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .