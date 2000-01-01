EEStor Corp (TSX:ESU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ESU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ESU
- Market CapCAD5.470m
- SymbolTSX:ESU
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA28201L1013
Company Profile
EEStor Corp's mission is to be the provider of leading edge electrical energy storage and related technologies. The company operates on the principle that breakthrough in energy storage will be the catalyst for environmental and economic change globally.