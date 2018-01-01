eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Share Price

EFTR
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs). Its product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase 1/2 (MNK 1/2). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT, and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes.
NASDAQ:EFTR
US28202V1089
USD
