Company Info - 943

  • Market CapHKD1.394bn
  • SymbolSEHK:943
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG491232200

Company Profile

eForce Holdings Ltd manufactures and trades healthcare and household products, produces and sells organic agricultural and fertilizer products. The company is also engaged in money lending and coal mining business.

