eForce Holdings Ltd (SEHK:943)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 943
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 943
- Market CapHKD1.394bn
- SymbolSEHK:943
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINBMG491232200
Company Profile
eForce Holdings Ltd manufactures and trades healthcare and household products, produces and sells organic agricultural and fertilizer products. The company is also engaged in money lending and coal mining business.