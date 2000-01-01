EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8062)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8062
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8062
- Market CapHKD72.960m
- SymbolSEHK:8062
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINKYG294321040
Company Profile
EFT Solutions Holdings Ltd is engaged in sourcing of EFT-POS terminals and peripherals devices and provision of EFT-POS system support services and software solution services.