Company Profile

eGain Corp is involved in the business of providing cloud-based customer engagement solutions. It also provides advanced analytics capability to large, multi-site contact centers for intra-day resource measurement and management. The company operates in United States, United Kingdom, and India. Its products and services include Mobile applications, Social applications, Virtual assistant, Cobrowse, Chat and other. The company derives the majority of its revenues from North America. It provides its products to industries such as Financial Services, Government, Health care, Insurance and other.eGain Corp provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company is engaged in development, license, implementation and support of its customer service infrastructure software solutions.