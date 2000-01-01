Egan Street Resources Ltd (ASX:EGA)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EGA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EGA

  • Market CapAUD72.610m
  • SymbolASX:EGA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EGA2

Company Profile

Egan Street Resources Ltd is engaged in identifying and acquiring precious and base metal projects and exploration interests. The Company owns the Rothsay Gold Project, in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia.

Latest EGA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .