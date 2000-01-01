Egetis Therapeutics AB (OMX:EGTX)

Company Info - EGTX

  Market Cap: SEK0.000m
  Symbol: OMX:EGTX
  Industry: Healthcare
  Sector: Biotechnology
  • Currency
  ISIN: SE0003815604

Company Profile

Egetis Therapeutics AB is a integrated pharmaceutical drug development company, focusing on projects in late-stage development for treatment of serious rare/niche diseases with unmet medical needs in the orphan drug segment.PledPharma AB is a Swedish specialty pharma company, which develops new treatments of life threatening diseases. The Company currently runs two projects in clinical development phase II with the patented drug substance class, PLED-derivatives.

