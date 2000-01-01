Egetis Therapeutics AB (OMX:EGTX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EGTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EGTX
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:EGTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINSE0003815604
Company Profile
Egetis Therapeutics AB is a integrated pharmaceutical drug development company, focusing on projects in late-stage development for treatment of serious rare/niche diseases with unmet medical needs in the orphan drug segment.PledPharma AB is a Swedish specialty pharma company, which develops new treatments of life threatening diseases. The Company currently runs two projects in clinical development phase II with the patented drug substance class, PLED-derivatives.