Company Profile

Egide SA designs manufacture and sells hermetic packages for the protection and interconnection of types of electronic or photonic chips. Its products include aluminum hermetic packages, butterfly packages, modulators, multi-chip modules, and power packages. The company products are used in radars, infrared detectors, satellites, and optoelectronics modules.