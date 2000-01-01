Egide SA (EURONEXT:GID)
- Market Cap€6.850m
- SymbolEURONEXT:GID
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINFR0000072373
Company Profile
Egide SA designs manufacture and sells hermetic packages for the protection and interconnection of types of electronic or photonic chips. Its products include aluminum hermetic packages, butterfly packages, modulators, multi-chip modules, and power packages. The company products are used in radars, infrared detectors, satellites, and optoelectronics modules.