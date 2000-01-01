Egide SA (EURONEXT:GID)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - GID

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GID

  • Market Cap€6.850m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:GID
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000072373

Company Profile

Egide SA designs manufacture and sells hermetic packages for the protection and interconnection of types of electronic or photonic chips. Its products include aluminum hermetic packages, butterfly packages, modulators, multi-chip modules, and power packages. The company products are used in radars, infrared detectors, satellites, and optoelectronics modules.Egide SA designs, manufactures & sells hermetic packages for the protection & interconnection of types of electronic or photonic chips. Its products include aluminium hermetic packages, butterfly packages, modulators, multi-chip modules & power packages.

Latest GID news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .