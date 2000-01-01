EGL Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:6882)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6882
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6882
- Market CapHKD266.300m
- SymbolSEHK:6882
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG3089V1023
Company Profile
EGL Holdings Co Ltd is an investment holding company. It involves in Travel-related and Hotel operation segment. The travel-related segment comprises the provision of package tours, free independent traveler's packages, and individual travel elements.