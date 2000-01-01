Company Profile

EHealth offers a private health insurance exchange where individuals and small businesses can compare health insurance products from leading insurers. Users can purchase the insurance online. The exchange includes Medicare options, and seniors can enroll in those plans online or via phone. The company primarily generates revenue through commissions it receives from health insurance carriers. EHealth has relationships with the leading health insurance carriers in the United States and offers thousands of plans online. All of the company's revenue is from the United States.