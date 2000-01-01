eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH)

North American company
  • Market Cap$2.148bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EHTH
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance Brokers
  • ISINUS28238P1093

Company Profile

eHealth Inc is a health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses compare health insurance products from insurers side-by-side and purchase and enroll in coverage through its website or customer care centers.

