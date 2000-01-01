EHR Resources Ltd (ASX:EHX)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EHX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EHX

  • Market CapAUD9.500m
  • SymbolASX:EHX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EHX2

Company Profile

EHR Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company, engaged in gold mineral exploration in Peru. Its project includes La Victoria which is in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Latest EHX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .