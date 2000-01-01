EI Group (LSE:EIG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EIG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EIG

  • Market Cap£1.242bn
  • SymbolLSE:EIG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B1L8B624

Company Profile

EI Group PLC operates as a leased and tenanted pub operator in the United Kingdom. The Company leases pubs to individual operators supplying them with beer, cider, wines, spirits, minerals and other products.

Latest EIG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

EIG Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .