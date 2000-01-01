Eight Solutions Inc (TSX:ES.H)

North American company
Market Info - ES.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ES.H

  • Market CapCAD1.580m
  • SymbolTSX:ES.H
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINCA28251Y1025

Company Profile

Eight Solutions Inc is a technology company. The company is in the business of developing cloud-based data management and analytics software, and an online film distribution platform.

