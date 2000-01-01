Eight Solutions Inc (TSX:ES.H)
Market Info - ES.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ES.H
- Market CapCAD1.580m
- SymbolTSX:ES.H
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA28251Y1025
Company Profile
Eight Solutions Inc is a technology company. The company is in the business of developing cloud-based data management and analytics software, and an online film distribution platform.