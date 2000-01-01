Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC)

APAC company
Market Info - EDC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EDC

  • Market CapAUD50.110m
  • SymbolASX:EDC
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000EDC5

Company Profile

Eildon Capital Ltd invests in the real estate sector. Its objective is to build a portfolio of property investments which will deliver a combination of income streams & capital appreciation by reposition & improvement of the investment prior to sale.

