Eildon Capital Ltd (ASX:EDC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EDC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EDC
- Market CapAUD50.110m
- SymbolASX:EDC
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000EDC5
Company Profile
Eildon Capital Ltd invests in the real estate sector. Its objective is to build a portfolio of property investments which will deliver a combination of income streams & capital appreciation by reposition & improvement of the investment prior to sale.