Eimpskipafelag Islands (LSE:0QB3)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 0QB3

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 0QB3

  • Market CapISK0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:0QB3
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorShipping & Ports
  • Currency
  • ISINIS0000019800

Company Profile

Eimpskipafelag Islands provides shipping, logistics, and supply chain services. The company's operations are divided into two market segments liner services in North Atlantic and forwarding services.

Latest 0QB3 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

0QB3 Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .