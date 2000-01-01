Company Profile

Einhell Germany AG develops and markets solutions for the handyman and tradesman for home, garden, and recreational purposes. The company operates through two business segments namely Tools and Garden and leisure. Its Tools segments include electronic hand tools and stationary tools as well as hand-held and general electronic tools accessories. The Garden and leisure segment comprises of the areas of garden and water technology and cooling and heating technology.Einhell Germany AG develops and markets solutions for the handyman and tradesman for home, garden, and recreational purposes. The company operates through two business segments namely Tools and Garden and leisure.