Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC is engaged in the field of medical diagnostics. Its core business is point-of-care testing and to manufacture reagents for use in central laboratories. EKF Diagnostics caters to companies focused on areas such as diabetes, blood banking, and sports medicine. The company derives most of its income from its sales in the United States. Its other markets include Germany, Poland, and Russia.EKF Diagnostics Holdings PLC provides diagnostic solutions. It addresses needs such as detection of diabetes, sports related injuries and needs of blood banks.