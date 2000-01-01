Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EKSO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EKSO

  • Market Cap$42.640m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EKSO
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2826442020

Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc designs, develops and sells wearable bionic human exoskeletons that have applications in healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets.

Latest EKSO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .