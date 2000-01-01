Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EKSO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EKSO
- Market Cap$42.640m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EKSO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINUS2826442020
Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc designs, develops and sells wearable bionic human exoskeletons that have applications in healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets.