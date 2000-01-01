Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc operates and franchises hundreds of fast-casual chicken restaurants in the United States. Restaurant locations are typically free-standing and include drive-thrus, and menus include many low-priced options. Poultry is the company's largest food cost, accounting for roughly 40% of total food and paper cost, and the company manages that commodity price risk by using multiple suppliers and entering supply contracts of varying lengths depending on market conditions.El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc through its subsidiary develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name.