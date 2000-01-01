Elcora Advanced Materials Corp (TSX:ERA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ERA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ERA
- Market CapCAD2.590m
- SymbolTSX:ERA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA2844451039
Company Profile
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp is a vertically integrated graphite and graphene company. The company mines, processes, refines graphite and produces both the graphene and end graphene applications.