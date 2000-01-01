Company Profile

Elders Ltd is an Australia based farm products company. It is divided into the segments including- Network, which includes the provision of a range of retail products and services through a common distribution channel, including agricultural retail products, agency services, and financial services; Feed and Processing includes Killara feedlot, a beef cattle feedlot near Tamworth in New South Wales; and the Other segment includes the general investment activities.Elders Ltd provides agricultural retail products through a common distribution channel, including agricultural retail products, agency services and financial services. It also imports & distributes food products; and trades farm products.