Market Info - ELD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ELD

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ELD
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ELD6

Company Profile

Elders Ltd is an Australia based farm products company. It is divided into the segments including- Network, which includes the provision of a range of retail products and services through a common distribution channel, including agricultural retail products, agency services, and financial services; Feed and Processing includes Killara feedlot, a beef cattle feedlot near Tamworth in New South Wales; and the Other segment includes the general investment activities.Elders Ltd provides agricultural retail products through a common distribution channel, including agricultural retail products, agency services and financial services. It also imports & distributes food products; and trades farm products.

