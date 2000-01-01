Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ELD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ELD

  • Market CapCAD1.495bn
  • SymbolTSE:ELD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2849025093

Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a low-cost gold producer. It has mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Greece, Romania and Brazil. The company's projects include Skouries, Olympias and Perama Hill in Greece and Certej in Romania.

Latest ELD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .