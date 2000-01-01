Elec & Eltek International Co Ltd (SEHK:1151)

APAC company
Market Info - 1151

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1151

  • Market CapHKD2.242bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1151
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1B09007736

Company Profile

Elec & Eltek International Co Ltd is a manufacturer of conventional, as well as high density interconnects (HDI) and backplane printed circuit boards (PCB) up to 50-layer.

