Elecnor SA (XMAD:ENO)
Company Info - ENO
- Market Cap€901.490m
- SymbolXMAD:ENO
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorInfrastructure Operations
- ISINES0129743318
Company Profile
Elecnor SA is an engineering and construction company. It is engaged in the engineering, construction and development of infrastructure projects in the fields of renewables, energy transmission systems, the environment and space.