Company Profile

Eleco PLC, formerly Elecosoft PLC is the United Kingdom-based software company. The company provides integrated software applications and related services to the international architectural, engineering and construction marketplaces and property management industries. It has operational footprints across the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, Rest of Europe, and Rest of World. The company offers visualization, computer-aided design, engineering, estimating, project management, site management, and building information modeling software solutions. Majority of its revenue is derived from Scandinavia.Elecosoft PLC is engaged in providing software and related services to the architectural, engineering and construction industries. The company sells software licences, software maintenance and support and related services.