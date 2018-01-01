Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSX:ELBM) Share Price

ELBM
Electra Battery Materials Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Electra Battery Materials Corp is building North America’s fully integrated, localized, and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable, and traceable raw materials for the region’s fast growing electric vehicle industry.First Cobalt Corp is in the business of acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its properties comprise of Silver Centre Ontario interest and the Central African Copperbelt in Katanga.
TSX:ELBM
CA28474P1027
CAD
