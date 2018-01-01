Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSX:ELBM) Share Price

Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corp is building North America’s fully integrated, localized, and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable, and traceable raw materials for the region’s fast growing electric vehicle industry.First Cobalt Corp is in the business of acquisition and exploration of resource properties. Its properties comprise of Silver Centre Ontario interest and the Central African Copperbelt in Katanga.