Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:SOLO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SOLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOLO

  • Market Cap$76.320m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SOLO
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2848492054

Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp is an electronic vehicle company. It is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic vehicle in Canada.

Latest SOLO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .