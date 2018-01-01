Electric Guitar (LSE:ELEG) Share Price

ELEG
Electric Guitar
UK company
Financial Services
Shell Companies
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Company Profile
Electric Guitar PLC is a special purpose acquisition company to seek an acquisition target in the digital media sector. The company intends to act as a consolidator and operator in the digital advertising market.
Symbol
LSE:ELEG
ISIN
GB00BN11T727
Currency
GBX
