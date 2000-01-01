Company Profile

Electricite de France is one of the world's largest energy companies, controlling the French power grid along with a massive global generation fleet. Its French nuclear fleet comprises 58 plants. It operates the largest power supply business in France, which acts as a broker between generators and retail end users, is a major renewable developer, and holds stakes in other energy businesses globally, including a small but growing Chinese footprint. With the acquisition of Areva's nuclear reactor unit in 2017, EDF became an integrated nuclear developer.Electricite de France SA is a French electric utility company. It generates, produces, markets and distributes electricity. The company generates and sells energy to industries, local authorities and residential consumers.