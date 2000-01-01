Electricite De Strasbourg SA (EURONEXT:ELEC)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ELEC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ELEC
- Market Cap€763.470m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ELEC
- IndustryUtilities
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0000031023
Company Profile
Electricite De Strasbourg SA is a France based energy company. The core activities of the company comprise the production of renewable energies, energy services, the supply of electricity and natural gas and electricity distribution.Electricite strasbourg is engaged in the distribution of electricity and natural gas primarily in France.